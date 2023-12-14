Mars’ atmosphere swelled like a balloon when solar wind stopped blowing. Scientists are thrilled
NASA’s MAVEN orbiter has collected data of the unexpected dynamics on Mars, showing how extreme solar events influence the planet’s atmosphere, an insight valuable to understanding its evolution.
