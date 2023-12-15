SpaceX to launch 1st batch of ‘direct to cell’ Starlink satellites early Dec. 15
Submit on Friday, December 15th, 2023 10:11
SpaceX plans to launch 21 more of its Starlink internet satellites, including the first six ‘direct to cell’ craft, early Friday morning (Dec. 15), and you can watch the action live.
