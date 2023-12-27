NASA outlines plan to deploy burrowing ‘cryobots’ on icy moons of Saturn and Jupiter
The subsurface oceans of the icy moons of Saturn and Jupiter remain our best bet for finding life elsewhere in the solar system. NASA is developing a roadmap for cryobots that could investigate these ocean worlds.
