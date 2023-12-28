Iron oxide baked into Mesopotamian bricks confirms ancient magnetic field anomaly
Submit on Thursday, December 28th, 2023 00:12
About 3,000 years ago in ancient Mesopotamia, brickmakers imprinted the names of their kings into clay bricks. Now, an analysis of the metal grains in those bricks has confirmed a mysterious anomaly in Earth’s magnetic field.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 28th, 2023 at 12:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.