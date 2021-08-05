Maxar to build new (replacement) satellite for SiriusXM
Maxar Technologies announced the company will manufacture a new geostationary communications satellite for longtime customer SiriusXM. The SXM-9 satellite will be based on Maxar’s proven 1300-class platform and built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, California. It is expected that SXM-9 will launch in 2024.
