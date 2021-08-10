Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

In-orbit tests of Sateliot cubesat’s payload completed

Submit on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 22:17

The payload designed and developed by Alén Space for the first nanosatellite of Sateliot’s constellation has successfully completed its first in-orbit demonstrations. This validation process is a fundamental step for providing IoT communications services with world-wide 5G coverage.

Related posts:

  1. PakSat-1R contract signed
  2. Amazonas-2, SATCOMBw-2a pre-launch details
  3. First SBIRS geosynchronous satellite completes final test
  4. SES-GS: USAF extends hosted payload contract

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 10:17 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«