In-orbit tests of Sateliot cubesat’s payload completed
Submit on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 22:17
The payload designed and developed by Alén Space for the first nanosatellite of Sateliot’s constellation has successfully completed its first in-orbit demonstrations. This validation process is a fundamental step for providing IoT communications services with world-wide 5G coverage.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 10:17 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.