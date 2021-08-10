Lockheed Martin LINUSS small satellites ready for 2021 launch
Lockheed Martin’s In-space Upgrade Satellite System (LINUSS) completed environmental testing and is ready for launch later this year, demonstrating how small CubeSats can regularly upgrade satellite constellations to add timely new capabilities and extend spacecraft design lives.
