Date set for next OneWeb launch
The next Arianespace mission is planned from Baikonur Cosmodrome with Soyuz on 19 August at 2223 UTC [0323 on 20 August local time], to deliver 34 satellites into orbit bringing the total OneWeb’s fleet to 288 satellites in Low Earth Orbit.
