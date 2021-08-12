Satellite News

Date set for next OneWeb launch

Submit on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 22:40

The next Arianespace mission is planned from Baikonur Cosmodrome with Soyuz on 19 August at 2223 UTC [0323 on 20 August local time], to deliver 34 satellites into orbit bringing the total OneWeb’s fleet to 288 satellites in Low Earth Orbit.

