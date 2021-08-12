Spire Partners with Hancom in commercial satellite mission for South Korea
Spire Global, Inc. announced a new partnership and satellite mission with its first South Korean Space Services customer, Hancom Group, an ICT [information and communications technology] convergence company. This will be the first commercial satellite mission for a private South Korean company.
