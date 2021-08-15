Satellite News

Momentus closes business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

Sunday, August 15th, 2021

Momentus Inc., a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, announced that it has closed its business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp (“SRAC”), a special purpose acquisition company.

