Vega launches EO satellite, four cubesats

Rocket: Vega; Payload: Pléiades Neo 4, four auxiliary payloads; Date: 17 August 2021, 0147 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The mission lasted one hour, 44 minutes and 59 seconds during which Pléiades Neo 4 separated on a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 625 km while the four auxiliary payloads separated at 551 kilometers.

