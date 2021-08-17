Vega launches EO satellite, four cubesats
Submit on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 22:29
Rocket: Vega; Payload: Pléiades Neo 4, four auxiliary payloads; Date: 17 August 2021, 0147 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The mission lasted one hour, 44 minutes and 59 seconds during which Pléiades Neo 4 separated on a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 625 km while the four auxiliary payloads separated at 551 kilometers.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at 10:29 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.