NorthStar Earth & Space secures radio frequency spectrum
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
NorthStar Earth & Space (NorthStar) has received approval in principle from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) authorising NorthStar to use all of the company’s requested radio frequency spectrum allocation for its planned 52-satellite constellation that will deliver a suite of information services related to Earth and space sustainability.
