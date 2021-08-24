Satellite News

Spaceflight Inc. achieves 100% mission success for SXRS-5

Spaceflight Inc. announced it achieved 100% mission success for both its primary and secondary missions for SXRS-5, including the commissioning and successful firing of Astra’s Apollo Fusion electric propulsion system to enable orbital transfers.

