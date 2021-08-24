Spaceflight Inc. achieves 100% mission success for SXRS-5
Submit on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 21:36
Spaceflight Inc. announced it achieved 100% mission success for both its primary and secondary missions for SXRS-5, including the commissioning and successful firing of Astra’s Apollo Fusion electric propulsion system to enable orbital transfers.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 at 9:36 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.