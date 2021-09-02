Meteosat Third Generation takes major step towards its first launch
Submit on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 21:57
The first satellite of the next generation of the Meteosat family has taken a major step towards its first flight, currently scheduled for launch in autumn 2022. Following the completion of the first flight model of the Flexible Combined Imager (FCI) in July of this year, the instrument has now been successfully mounted onto the protoflight platform and the combined assembly is now being prepared for the Satellite Thermal Vacuum campaign, which is scheduled to start in early October in Cannes, France.
Related posts:
NASA may have found cause for MGS loss
GSLV-F06: structural damage made cables snap
Antares rocket explodes after lift-off, no injuries
PSLV fails to deploy IRNSS-1H
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at 9:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.