BlackSky awarded five year $30 million NGA contract
Submit on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 22:12
BlackSky Holdings, Inc. announced that it has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite-Delivery/ Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to monitor global economic activity. Competitively procured, the contract carries a maximum estimated value of US$30 million.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 10:12 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.