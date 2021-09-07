Satellite News

BlackSky awarded five year $30 million NGA contract

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. announced that it has been awarded a multi-year Indefinite-Delivery/ Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to monitor global economic activity. Competitively procured, the contract carries a maximum estimated value of US$30 million.

