Hughes selected by Eutelsat to power new Eutelsat KONNECT VHTS
Submit on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 22:12
Hughes Network Systems, LLC announced that Eutelsat Communications selected the Hughes JUPITER System Series 3 to enable services on the new Eutelsat KONNECT VHTS (Very High-Throughput Satellite).
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.