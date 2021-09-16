Submit on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 21:51

ABL Space Systems announced that is has been selected as the launch provider for the NASA Cryogenic Demonstration Mission. Developed under a NASA Tipping Point contract awarded in 2020, the Cryogenic Demonstration Mission will launch in 2023 and demonstrate in-space transfer of cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2).

Related posts:

U.S., British Governments To Develop Comprehensive Satellite View of Antarctica

Hughes To Offer DSL Coverage Throughout USA

Compare Satellite TV Service – Dish Network and DirecTV

100,000-year-old story could explain why the Pleiades are called ‘Seven Sisters’