Exolaunch to launch Strix-1 for Synspective in 2022
Submit on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 21:51
Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and analytic solution provider, announced an agreement with Exolaunch to launch Synspective’s third demonstration SAR satellite StriX-1 on a Soyuz-2 launch vehicle in mid-2022.
Related posts:
U.S., British Governments To Develop Comprehensive Satellite View of Antarctica
Hughes To Offer DSL Coverage Throughout USA
Compare Satellite TV Service – Dish Network and DirecTV
100,000-year-old story could explain why the Pleiades are called ‘Seven Sisters’
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 9:51 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.