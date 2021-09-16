Submit on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 21:51

Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and analytic solution provider, announced an agreement with Exolaunch to launch Synspective’s third demonstration SAR satellite StriX-1 on a Soyuz-2 launch vehicle in mid-2022.

