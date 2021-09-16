SSTL signs up ESA as anchor customer for Lunar Pathfinder
The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) for communications services from Lunar Pathfinder, due to launch in 2024.
