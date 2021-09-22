Honeywell expands product offerings for small-satellite market
Honeywell has added three new products to its lineup of space offerings. The newest additions include Honeywell’s X Band Downlink Transmitter and Optical Communication Terminal (OCT), which enable high-bandwidth data to be transmitted both down to Earth and between satellites. Additionally, Honeywell is debuting a new line of Commercial Series reaction wheel assemblies (RWAs) specifically designed for commercial space satellites.
