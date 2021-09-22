Satellite News

Hughes and SES demo first multi-orbit SATCOM for remotely piloted aircraft

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes) and SES announced the successful first demonstration of a new multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) capability for remotely piloted aircraft.

