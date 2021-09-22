Hughes and SES demo first multi-orbit SATCOM for remotely piloted aircraft
Submit on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 22:06
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes) and SES announced the successful first demonstration of a new multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) capability for remotely piloted aircraft.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 10:06 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.