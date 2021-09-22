OneWeb completes TrustComm transaction, creating OneWeb Technologies
OneWeb announced that it has completed its acquisition of Texas-based TrustComm Inc., a provider of managed satellite communications and professional services to commercial and governments organisations. OneWeb announced the planned acquisition of TrustComm in May and received all necessary regulatory approvals enabling the transaction to close.
