U.S. Space Force to take over SATCOM operations from Army, Navy

Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021

The U.S. Space Force will take over satellite communications billets, funding and mission responsibility from the U.S. Army and Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

