U.S. Space Force to take over SATCOM operations from Army, Navy
Submit on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 22:06
The U.S. Space Force will take over satellite communications billets, funding and mission responsibility from the U.S. Army and Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.
