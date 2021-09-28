Update: Landsat 9 in orbit
Submit on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 22:01
An Atlas V delivered Landsat 9 into a near-polar, Sun synchronous orbit around Earth. This was the 88th launch of the Atlas V rocket and the mission marked the first four-burn Centaur mission for ULA on an Atlas V rocket.
