Update: Landsat 9 in orbit

Submit on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 22:01

An Atlas V delivered Landsat 9 into a near-polar, Sun synchronous orbit around Earth. This was the 88th launch of the Atlas V rocket and the mission marked the first four-burn Centaur mission for ULA on an Atlas V rocket.

