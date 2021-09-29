Submit on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 22:16

Spire Global, Inc. announced a new partnership with SpaceChain, a space-as-a-service solutions provider developing the world’s first decentralised satellite infrastructure (DSI). Together, Spire and SpaceChain are launching a mission to demonstrate the feasibility of blockchain technology computation in space and resolve land-based centralised infrastructure issues.

Related posts:

More basketball on Intelsat

HisdeSat to provide satcom services for Belgian military

SES Government Solutions awarded U.S. custom satellite solutions contract

SpaceDataHighway: 10,000 successful laser connections