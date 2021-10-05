China plans to build special site for Chang Zheng 8 rockets
Submit on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 22:20
China plans to build a special pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan to launch the next-generation Chang Zheng 8 rockets on a weekly basis, the head of the Chang Zheng 8 project at the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Xiao Yun, said on 4 October.
