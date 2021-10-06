ESM-2 ready for delivery
Submit on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 22:12
The second Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM) for NASA’s Orion spacecraft is ready for delivery from the Airbus site in Bremen, Germany. An Antonov cargo aircraft will fly the ESM-2 to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
