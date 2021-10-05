Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa selected by Globacom

Submit on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 22:20

Eutelsat Communications and Globacom have signed a multi-year, multi-Gbps wholesale capacity contract, enabling Globacom to extend its coverage beyond the reach of its terrestrial infrastructure, leveraging the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite.

Related posts:

  1. Hughes To Offer DSL Coverage Throughout USA
  2. Is It Really Important To Minimize The Noise Of Your Cable TV?
  3. Things You Should Know About Internet TV Channels at Home
  4. Watch live tonight: SpaceX launching 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit

This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 10:20 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»