Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa selected by Globacom
Submit on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 22:20
Eutelsat Communications and Globacom have signed a multi-year, multi-Gbps wholesale capacity contract, enabling Globacom to extend its coverage beyond the reach of its terrestrial infrastructure, leveraging the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite.
