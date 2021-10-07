Satellite News

Rocket Lab selected to launch NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System

Rocket Lab USA announced it has been selected to launch NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3, on the Electron launch vehicle.

