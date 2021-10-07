Rocket Lab selected to launch NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System
Rocket Lab USA announced it has been selected to launch NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3, on the Electron launch vehicle.
