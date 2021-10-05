First Copernicus satellite exceeds design working life
Submit on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 22:20
This week marks seven years since the very first satellite that ESA built for the European Union’s Copernicus programme started delivering data to monitor the environment. Having been designed for an operational life of seven years, it is expected to be in service for several years to come.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 10:20 pm and is filed under ANNIVERSARIES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.