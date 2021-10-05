Satellite News

First Copernicus satellite exceeds design working life

This week marks seven years since the very first satellite that ESA built for the European Union’s Copernicus programme started delivering data to monitor the environment. Having been designed for an operational life of seven years, it is expected to be in service for several years to come.

