Orbit Fab to publish satellite refuelling interface designs

Orbit Fab, the first company to launch a commercial fuel depot in space, announced the release of the RAFTI Open License, offering a standard refuelling interface design for all satellites in LEO, GEO, and cislunar space. RAFTI stands for Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface, and the RAFTI Open License defines the mechanical, electrical, and functional specifications.

