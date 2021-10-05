Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

U.S. Air Force orders small weather satellites

Submit on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 22:20

Tomorrow.io, which describes itself as weather intelligence and climate security company, announced that it was awarded a US$19.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support deployment of its proprietary radar-equipped weather satellites.

Related posts:

  1. SSTL geostationary mini-satellite platform milestone completed
  2. Heat is source of ‘Pioneer Anomaly’
  3. Next NASA Mars mission reaches milestone
  4. D-Orbit signs contract with OneWeb in the frame of ESA project Sunrise

This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 10:20 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»