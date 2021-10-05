U.S. Air Force orders small weather satellites
Submit on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 22:20
Tomorrow.io, which describes itself as weather intelligence and climate security company, announced that it was awarded a US$19.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to support deployment of its proprietary radar-equipped weather satellites.
