Russia’s GLONASS satellites to get rid of foreign components by 2026
Submit on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 21:25
All GLONASS-K2 satellites will be made exclusively of Russian-made components by 2026, with the import substitution to be expanded to other spacecraft, the satellite’s manufacturer said.
Related posts:
Satellite Data Show 2004 Sumatra Earthquake Changed Gravity in the Region
Enhance Your Business With Satellite TV
What Is A Digital Aerial?
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and ‘Picard’ nab nominations for 3 NAACP Image Awards
This entry was posted on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 9:25 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.