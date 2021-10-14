AAC Clyde to provide command and data handling unit to OHB Sweden
AAC Clyde Space has been contracted by OHB Sweden to deliver its Sirius command and data handling unit worth approx. €545,000 to ESA’s Arctic Weather Satellite.
