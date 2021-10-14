Satellite News

China launches Solar Explorer satellite

Submit on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 21:22

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: CHASE (Chinese Ha Solar Explorer), eight secondary satellites; Date: 14 October 2021, 1051 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The 508-kilogram satellite entered a Sun-synchronous orbit about 517 kilometers above Earth, according to a statement from the China National Space Administration.

