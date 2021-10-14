Submit on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 21:22

NASA has selected L3Harris Technologies to conduct a second advanced study to significantly improve the accuracy and timeliness of U.S. weather forecasting.

Related posts:

Microsoft and Hughes To Provide Broadband In Rural India

Northrop Grumman Delivers SBIRS GEO-1 Payload

Staying Up to Date Using Your Satellite TV Connection

‘Star Wars’ roaring Chewbacca masks are just $29 for Prime Day