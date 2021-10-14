Submit on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 21:22

SpaceLink announced it has reached a significant milestone in the manufacture and launch of the initial constellation of four high-capacity optical relay satellites. Following a comprehensive tender process, OHB Systems AG has been selected as the preferred tenderer for the initial constellation.

