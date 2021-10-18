Satellite News

OHB to fly Helios hardware to the moon

Representatives of the Israeli company Helios and representatives of OHB SE signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Helios hardware to fly on the first three LSAS missions to the lunar surface.

