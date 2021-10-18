Submit on Monday, October 18th, 2021 21:18

Representatives of the Israeli company Helios and representatives of OHB SE signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Helios hardware to fly on the first three LSAS missions to the lunar surface.

Related posts:

Ariane 5 ECA launches two satellites for Japan and France

Delay of the day: Ariane 5 ES/ATV

New Chinese rocket on its way to Hainan launch site

Third EKS ‘Tundra’ early warning satellite launched