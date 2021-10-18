Spire Global to provide weather forecast for Southern Launch
Submit on Monday, October 18th, 2021 21:18
Spire Global, Inc. announced a new weather customer, Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch service provider. Southern Launch will have access to the Spire Weather Point Optimised Forecast, a solution tailored for hyper-local, specific points of interest, for their rocket sites.
