October 18th, 2021

Spire Global, Inc. announced a new weather customer, Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch service provider. Southern Launch will have access to the Spire Weather Point Optimised Forecast, a solution tailored for hyper-local, specific points of interest, for their rocket sites.

