Kleos commits to build and launch fourth satellite cluster
Submit on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 21:25
Kleos Space S.A. has signed new contracts with satellite builder Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (ISISPACE) and global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. to build and manage the launch its fourth satellite cluster of four satellites, the Observer Mission (KSF3) mid-2022.
