Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Kleos commits to build and launch fourth satellite cluster

Submit on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 21:25

Kleos Space S.A. has signed new contracts with satellite builder Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (ISISPACE) and global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. to build and manage the launch its fourth satellite cluster of four satellites, the Observer Mission (KSF3) mid-2022.

Related posts:

  1. Orbital ships Optus D1 to Kourou
  2. Aquarius/SAC-D being prepped for launch
  3. Lockheed Martin GPS III prototype validates test facilities for future flight satellites
  4. Telespazio will support EUMETSAT for MTG launch and early orbit phase

This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 at 9:25 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«