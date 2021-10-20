Russian moon rover to be launched by Angara rocket
The Russian Luna-27 lunar automatic station will be launched atop an Angara rocket from the Vostochny spaceport, Head of the State Space Corporation Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin said.
