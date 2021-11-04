Submit on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 22:22

Digantara Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a space situational awareness company, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its SCOT (Space-based space Climate and Object Tracker) payload onboard an ORB-6 satellite platform launching towards the end of 2022.

