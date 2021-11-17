Astroscale signs MOU with Virgin Orbit
Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Virgin Orbit. The MOU establishes a new partnership in which the two companies will seek opportunities to co-operate on a series of space initiatives that will drive the future of space sustainability and on-orbit servicing ecosystem.
