Submit on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 21:24

Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Virgin Orbit. The MOU establishes a new partnership in which the two companies will seek opportunities to co-operate on a series of space initiatives that will drive the future of space sustainability and on-orbit servicing ecosystem.

