Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SatRevolution and DcubeD partnered for the 2022 SWIFT satellite mission

Submit on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 21:33

Polish satellite manufacturer, SatRevolution, has announced its partnership with German-based DcubeD. SatRevolution are flying DcubeD’s payload onboard its SWIFT satellite that was launched on 13 January 2022 with SpaceX Transporter 3 mission from Cape Canerveral.

Related posts:
SES builds new satellite control centre at Betzdorf
Report: longer delay for SES-5 launch aboard Proton M
Shenzhou-9 safely landed after 13-day mission
China’s first commercial space base to be built in Wuhan

Related posts:

  1. Chunghwa, SingTel still discussing ST-2
  2. Orbital ATK delivers DirecTV’s SKYM-1 to launch site
  3. MDA to provide subsystems for Korean lunar exploration programme
  4. Eutelsat 172B reaches geostationary orbit in record time

This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 9:33 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»