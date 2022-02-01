Submit on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 21:33

Polish satellite manufacturer, SatRevolution, has announced its partnership with German-based DcubeD. SatRevolution are flying DcubeD’s payload onboard its SWIFT satellite that was launched on 13 January 2022 with SpaceX Transporter 3 mission from Cape Canerveral.

Related posts:

SES builds new satellite control centre at Betzdorf

Report: longer delay for SES-5 launch aboard Proton M

Shenzhou-9 safely landed after 13-day mission

China’s first commercial space base to be built in Wuhan