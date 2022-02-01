SatRevolution and DcubeD partnered for the 2022 SWIFT satellite mission
Submit on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 21:33
Polish satellite manufacturer, SatRevolution, has announced its partnership with German-based DcubeD. SatRevolution are flying DcubeD’s payload onboard its SWIFT satellite that was launched on 13 January 2022 with SpaceX Transporter 3 mission from Cape Canerveral.
Related posts:
SES builds new satellite control centre at Betzdorf
Report: longer delay for SES-5 launch aboard Proton M
Shenzhou-9 safely landed after 13-day mission
China’s first commercial space base to be built in Wuhan
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 9:33 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.