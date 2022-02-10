NASA conducts second RS-25 engine test of year at Stennis Space Center
Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53
NASA conducted its second RS-25 engine hot fire test of the new year 8 February on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.