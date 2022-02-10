Satellite News

NASA conducts second RS-25 engine test of year at Stennis Space Center

NASA conducted its second RS-25 engine hot fire test of the new year 8 February on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

