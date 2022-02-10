Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Orbital Insight wins DoD contract to identify intentional GNSS disruptions

Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53

Orbital Insight announced that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver a new technology platform for identifying intentional Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) interference and manipulation operations across the world.

Related posts:

  1. Raytheon wins first contract for new GPS anti-jam capability for land systems
  2. First three-dimensional Galileo position fix
  3. Thales Alenia Space signs contract for EGNOS services
  4. Another upgrade for EGNOS

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under NAVIGATION. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«