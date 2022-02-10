Satellite News

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced the launch window for a dedicated Electron mission for Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective. The 14-day launch window opens on 28 February UTC and will lift-off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

