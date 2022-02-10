Soyuz launches 34 more OneWeb satellites (part I)
Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b/Fregat; Payload: 34 OneWeb satellites (OneWeb 13); Date: 10 February 2022, 1809 UTC; Launch site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. The launch went ahead as planned. The mission was expected to be completed 3 hours, 33 minutes after lift-off [too late for this issue.]
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.