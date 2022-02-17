Orbital Sidekick characterises Aurora, secures partnership to enhance USG support
Submit on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 20:41
Orbital Sidekick (OSK) shared the validation of first light imagery from the company’s recent pathfinder mission and announced a strategic investment with In-Q-Tel (IQT).
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.