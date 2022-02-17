Satellite News

Orbital Sidekick characterises Aurora, secures partnership to enhance USG support

Orbital Sidekick (OSK) shared the validation of first light imagery from the company’s recent pathfinder mission and announced a strategic investment with In-Q-Tel (IQT).

