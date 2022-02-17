SpaceLink names Axiom Space as partner for ISS relay service demo
Submit on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 20:41
SpaceLink announced it has named Axiom Space as its Implementation Partner for demonstration of its end-to-end communications relay service on the International Space Station.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.